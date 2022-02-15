MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,345.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,015. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

