MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9,544.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305,362 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

