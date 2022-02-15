MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,375,625. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

