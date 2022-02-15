MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Sells 4,500,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. 5,951,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

