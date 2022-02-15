Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EW stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
