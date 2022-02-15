Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EW stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

