Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MCHP stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,097 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

