Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.8% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.