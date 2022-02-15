Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.43 and a 200-day moving average of $311.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

