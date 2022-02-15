Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $206,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.38. 470,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,917,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.