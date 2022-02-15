Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,359,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 470,263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.3% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital World Investors owned 1.47% of Microsoft worth $31,112,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.43 and a 200-day moving average of $311.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.