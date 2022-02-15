Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MEEC remained flat at $$0.52 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.03. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

