MILC Platform Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.55 or 0.07055115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.57 or 0.99917102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

