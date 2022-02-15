Millennium Management LLC Has $117.90 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 414,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.11% of Marathon Oil worth $117,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 487,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -353.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

