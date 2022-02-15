Millennium Management LLC Has $123.98 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SBA Communications worth $123,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,332. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

