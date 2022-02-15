Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 126,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 50,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 43,810 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

