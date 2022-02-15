Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0023

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $7,245.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00204001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,461,945,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,256,735,857 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

