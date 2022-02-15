MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0080

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $8,228.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.56 or 0.07142266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.64 or 0.00770260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00409220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00219151 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

