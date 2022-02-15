Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Up 6% This Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $37.63 million and $451,108.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.07 or 0.00038805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07042857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.22 or 1.00092313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.