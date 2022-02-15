Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce $73.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $68.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 over the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MIRM stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $645.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

