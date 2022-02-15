Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 471.6 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

