MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

