MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
About MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)
