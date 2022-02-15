MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,909 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 0.8% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 6,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.