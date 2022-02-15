MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $15.29 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,000. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.7% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $270.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

