MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,764 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,432 shares of company stock worth $21,957,227. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

