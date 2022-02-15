MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. 6,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

