MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. 107,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,922. The company has a market cap of $374.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

