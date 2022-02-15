MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.83. 117,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,693. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.30. The company has a market cap of $375.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,448 shares of company stock valued at $392,409,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

