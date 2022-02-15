MML Investors Services LLC Has $39.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $43.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $919.43. 424,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,750,459. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $991.70 and a 200-day moving average of $913.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

