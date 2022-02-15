MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 271,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,395. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

