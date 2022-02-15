Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,891,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

