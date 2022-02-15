Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 2.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $2,091,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 257.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,789,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.50. 162,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day moving average is $304.77. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

