Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 9.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,447,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 115,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after buying an additional 85,749 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.87.

NYSE MOH opened at $307.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

