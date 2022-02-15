Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.22

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $9.68. Momo shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 1,656,045 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.98.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

