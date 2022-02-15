MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0035

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $871,201.09 and approximately $2,435.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00117089 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 102.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 246,709,582 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

