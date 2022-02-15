MONK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,393.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $10,393.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005770 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

