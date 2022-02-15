Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,269,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,463,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 1,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.