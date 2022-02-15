Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,210 shares of company stock worth $456,011. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

