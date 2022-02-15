Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,210 shares of company stock worth $456,011. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.15 and its 200-day moving average is $375.39. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.