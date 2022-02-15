MoonTrust (MNTT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $294.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $683,072.05 and $294.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.52 or 0.07062457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,137.35 or 1.00182037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

