Moore Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 901.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 143.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 44,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.16. 100,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,693. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.21 and a 200-day moving average of $354.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,448 shares of company stock valued at $392,409,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

