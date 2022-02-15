Moore Capital Management LP Has $52.30 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,319 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for about 0.8% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Guardant Health worth $52,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

GH stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,550. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

