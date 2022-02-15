Moore Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of The Carlyle Group worth $47,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. 21,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

