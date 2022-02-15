Moore Capital Management LP Invests $33.78 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $559.95. 12,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,362. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

