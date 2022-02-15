Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $33.04 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.90. 117,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $149.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

