Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 129,389 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

NYSE ZBH traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $121.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

