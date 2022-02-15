Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 61,345 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,345 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up approximately 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.60% of AerCap worth $45,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth $71,667,151,000. Amundi bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in AerCap by 96.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after buying an additional 935,860 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $48,382,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $44,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

