Moore Capital Management LP Sells 11,315 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

NYSE:BA traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.85. The stock had a trading volume of 192,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.16. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

