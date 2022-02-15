Moore Capital Management LP Sells 68,354 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,354 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

