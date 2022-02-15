Morgan Stanley Acquires 240,696 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Tractor Supply worth $205,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $148.43 and a 52-week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.