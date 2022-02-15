Morgan Stanley Acquires 554,921 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.20% of DXC Technology worth $186,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

